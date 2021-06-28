Report ranks West Virginia as 10th best in nation for healthcare jobs

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – A new report ranks the Mountain State as among the best in the nation for healthcare jobs.

According to findings by Arkenea, a software development company specializing in healthcare, West Virginia ranks 10th best in the nation for healthcare jobs. The basis for the report is number of jobs and opportunities available compared to the population.

Dr. Vinati Kamani with Arkenea says that while it’s a lucrative time to be in the healthcare industry, opportunities continue to grow nationwide.

“In the midst of the ongoing pandemic, the importance of healthcare jobs is skyrocketing,” Kamani said. “I think we are going to see more and more healthcare opportunities popping up throughout the U.S.”

The report also found that 15% of West Virginia’s workforce is in the healthcare industry, however the state also has the third lowest pay for healthcare workers.

