Renovations underway to Stonerise Healthcare facility

GREENBRIER, WV (WOAY) – A plan that has been in the works for a couple years now, the Stonerise Healthcare facility in Rainelle is finally getting to do some renovating. The plans include creating more spacious rooms for patients, adding family rooms for visiting loved ones, and upgrading the beauty shop within the facility.

“I think it’s a difference in expectations than what we needed and what we thought we needed 40 years ago,” says Larry Pack, CEO of Stonerise. “What we need today is trying to meet the needs of the population. Stonerise is a big believer in reinvesting back in the community by being able to keep our building up to standards.”

These renovations are expected to be complete within the next month.

