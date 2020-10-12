Registration for spring 2021 classes open at New River CTC

BEAVER, WV (WOAY) – Open registration for classes for the spring 2021 semester is now underway at New River Community and Technical College.

“The college has opened up spring registration about a month earlier than we have previously,” said Executive Director for Institutional Advancement and the New River CTC Foundation Michael Green. “Because we are living in unprecedented times it was important for us to build and release our spring schedule in October to help our current and new students plan more confidently for 2021.”

More than 40 of New River CTC’s degree and certificate programs qualify for free tuition through the West Virginia Invests grant program, and the college is currently accepting new students. Barbering, cosmetology, cyber security and electric distribution engineering technology (line service training) will have new class starts in January.

For the spring 2021 semester New River CTC will continue offering web enhanced face-to-face classes using Zoom video conferencing, online classes and face-to-face lab classes for technical, nursing, allied health and EMS programs.

Registration for the spring semester will continue through Jan. 15 and classes will begin on Jan. 19, 2021.

For more information about New River CTC, visit www.newriver.edu, email admissions@newriver.edu or call 866-349-3739.

New River Community and Technical College serves nine counties in southeastern West Virginia from the Greenbrier Valley Campus (Lewisburg), Mercer County Campus (Princeton), Nicholas County Campus (Summersville) and Raleigh County Campus (Beaver).