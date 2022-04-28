Red Devil Rumble returning in 2022

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – After potential events the last two years were cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Red Devil Rumble is returning in 2022.

The event began in 2019 as a fundraiser for Oak Hill softball, which has made significant improvements to its field in recent years. Doors for this year’s event open at 6:00 PM Saturday at Oak Hill High School, with bouts set to start around 7:30 PM.

Signal 12 Gym, one of the main facilitators of the Red Devil Rumble, will have multiple local fighters competing in 15 boxing bouts – 12 amateur and three professional. OHHS softball head coach John McGinnis it’s a win for Fayette County as a whole, not just for the Lady Red Devils.

The main event will be Oak Hill native Shawn Laughery facing Louisville native Deshawn Ross for the West Virginia state heavyweight boxing championship. Laughery won the title in 2019 and held onto it before the pandemic; the West Virginia State Athletic Commission then stripped all class champions due to inactivity because of COVID-19, meaning all champions before the pandemic have to re-earn their titles.

Laughery says he is looking forward to returning to the ring in a competitive setting, and is ready for his match against Ross.

General tickets are currently available, and there is a pay-per-view option.

