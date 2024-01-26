Record Warmth Followed By Weekend Storm

WOAY-TV (Oak Hill, WV): Following record warmth Friday, a southern storm promises steady rain late Saturday into Sunday.

RECORD HEAT: For January 26, 53 degrees is the record warmest MINIMUM temperature in Beckley while 54 degrees is Bluefield’s record warmest MINIMUM temperature. Both of these records will likely be shattered before Midnight (Friday night going into early Saturday).

RAIN: About 0.75″ of rain is expected after 6 p.m. Saturday to early Sunday. As typically happens during a soggy stretch of weather, standing water will be evident in poor drainage spots. Creeks, rivers and streams will become elevated, but none will likely hit flood stage.

SNOW: Sunday night into Monday will bring freezing drizzle below 2,000 feet and wet snow accumulation above 2,000 feet. Another system will bring similar amounts Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

