Record breaking buck harvested in Wyoming County

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Wednesday afternoon Governor Justice and the Department of Natural Resources scored a large buck that was harvested in Wyoming County.

Jody Dalton from Princeton harvested the white tail buck that was one hundred and ninety-one and two eighths inches. This deer sets the new state record for the largest deer harvested in the state and the tenth largest deer taken in the United States over the last twenty years. Governor Justice said he has never seen a deer like this before.

“Jody has done something that is spectacular beyond belief,” said Governor Jim Justice. “In all that time that I’ve been up and down all these mountains and everywhere, I have never ever seen anything to approach what Jody killed, and killed with a bow earlier this year.”

For those looking to find their own record deer there are nearly eight thousand acres of public bow hunting land in McDowell, Wyoming, Mingo, and Logan counties.