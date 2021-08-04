Reale leads after WV Amateur third round

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WOAY) – A familiar name in the West Virginia golf scene is 18 holes from winning the top amateur event in the state.

Hurricane’s Philip Reale posted a five-under 65 Tuesday on the Greenbrier’s Meadows course to take a one-shot lead following the third round of the West Virginia Amateur. His day included just one bogey, and multiple chances on the back nine to move to six-under for the day and potentially tie the course record of 64.

As it turned out, John Francisco of Shepherdstown would tie that mark; he hit the opening tee shot of Tuesday’s third round after making the cut on the number, then proceeded to make eight birdies to move into 13th place.

Reale leads by one stroke ahead of Chris Williams, who began the day tied for the lead and closed the front nine in birdie-eagle-birdie fashion, before adding four more birdies on the back nine for a third-round 67. Defending champion Alex Easthom is three shots off the lead at -2.

Beckley’s Isaiah Zaccheo is the top area golfer at +3 after posting 71 Tuesday; he was one of eight area golfers to make the cut. Golfers will play the final round Thursday on the Old White course.

Overall standings after third round

1. Philip Reale (Hurricane): -5

2. Chris Williams (Scott Depot): -4

T3. Joseph Kalaskey (South Charleston): -2

T3. Alex Easthom (Ravenswood): -2

5. Noah Mullens (Milton): -1

Top area golfers after third round

T8. Isaiah Zaccheo (Beckley)

T18. Jackson Hill (Beckley)

T22. Chris Daniels (Beckley)

T22. David Dent (White Sulphur Springs)

T22. Jeff McGraw (Princeton)

