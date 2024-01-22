ReadAloud WV kicks off 2024 BookBaby onesie campaign

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – ReadAloud West Virginia launches its 2024 BookBaby onesie campaign to raise money while advocating the importance of reading to children.

Charleston artist Brenda Pinnell designed the logo, and proceeds from the sales will support ReadAloud WV.

ReadAloud states that children who enjoy reading and have access to print books are more proficient readers.

The non-profit regularly hosts book distributions, book binges, and reading events to combat learning loss, especially during summer vacation.

Raleigh and Greenbrier counties are home to several of these events.

However, Fayette and Nicholas counties have local chapters, with the newest chapter opening in Summers County.

For more information about ReadAloud WV, visit readaloudwv.org.

To purchase a onesie, you can visit bonfire.com

Related