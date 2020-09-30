Re-election fundraiser held for Kent Leonhardt

ALDERSON, WV (WOAY) – Tuesday evening a re-election fundraiser was held for Kent Leonhardt.

Leonhardt is the current Agriculture Commissioner and is up for re-election in November. During the pandemic, he worked with the National Guard and West Virginia food banks to provide meals to people who were losing their jobs. Leonhardt says one of his goals is to continue to educate farmers in order to help them succeed.

“So we are doing things to help the dairy industry, we’ve done things to help the HEMP industry, we’ve done things to help the specialty crop industry,” said Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt. “There’s a lot of great things happening in here and we are making sure that farmers understand that we’ve changed the department from an attitude of regulation to an educate before regulate. We want to help farmers succeed and that’s what we are doing at the Department of Agriculture.”

Leonhardt also said that has enjoyed his job and hopes for re-election.