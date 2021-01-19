Rams teams take part in Day of Service

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Martin Luther King Jr. Day was first observed as a federal holiday in 1986, but it was in 1994 that Congress designated the holiday as a national day of service.

On this year’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day, several Bluefield College teams took advantage of chances to give back at various locations in Mercer County.

The Rams’ football, women’s basketball, men’s volleyball, and golf teams were among those who spent time at either the Bluefield Union Mission or the Salvation Army thrift store in Princeton. Those who volunteered at the Mission spent time preparing for community members, while those at the thrift store organized clothing, among other activities.

Both student-athletes and coaches reflected on the positive experiences of being able to serve communities in Mercer County. With some of the teams either in the middle of their season or about to begin the season, Monday allowed a chance to step back from the busy atmosphere of practices or games. All who took part said they were thankful for the chance to honor the legacy of Dr. King.