Rams’ rally comes up short against Kentucky Christian

BLUEFIELD, VA – While the women’s game was canceled, Bluefield College men’s basketball was able to play Kentucky Christian Tuesday night at the Dome Gymnasium.

Three-pointers in the first half were key for Kentucky Christian; they were 8-12 in the first 20 minutes, and finished 13-23 for the game in a 90-82 road win.

Bluefield College would trade the lead with the Knights for much of the first half, though they were 6-20 from outside the arc. Stanley Christian led all scorers with 33 points while recording eight rebounds, with Jermiah Jenkins posting 10 points. Sean Kromah had 24 points and 10 rebounds for Kentucky Christian.

Also on Tuesday, WVU Tech swept a conference doubleheader at Midway. The Lady Golden Bears came from behind to win 75-67, while five men’s players reached double figures as the men won 81-65.