Ram recalls 1.4 million pickup trucks worldwide due to issue with tailgate

Detroit, MI (WOAY) – Stellantis recalls roughly 1.4 million pickup trucks worldwide due to the tailgates not closing completely, resulting in cargo spilling onto the road.

The recall covers Ram 1500, 2500, and 3500 pickups from the 2019 to 2022 model years.

The company, formerly Fiat Chrysler, reports it discovered striker plates on the pickups might be misaligned to allow complete closure.

Stellantis says it’s not aware of any related crashes or injuries.

Most of the recalled trucks are in North America.

Dealers will inspect the tailgate striker alignment and make necessary adjustments. Customers will be notified starting Jan. 27.

In the meantime, Stellantis says owners should secure any cargo in the beds.

The company says that the recall does not affect pickups with “multi-function tailgates,” the Ram 1500 Classic, and trucks with sensors that alert drivers to unsecured tailgates.

