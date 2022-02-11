Ram men mount major rally, Marshall men struggle at home

HUNTINGTON, WV & BLUEFIELD, VA (Marshall highlights courtesy WCHS) – 2022 has been a calendar year to forget for Marshall men’s basketball, the latest chapter being a 72-71 home loss Thursday to FIU.

The Thundering Herd responded from a 10-point halftime deficit to give themselves a chance to win the game, but were ultimately unable to get the job done. Andrew Taylor led the hosts with 22 points, while Taevion Kinsey had 14. The Marshall women also lost to FIU Thursday, 70-66.

The first half went in a similar fashion for Bluefield University men’s basketball against Emory & Henry, but the Rams posted 61 points after halftime for a 91-84 win over the Wasps. Jermiah Jenkins led all scorers with 22 points, one of four Rams to reach double figures in the comeback win. Bluefield women’s basketball also won Thursday, 69-58 at Montreat. The Rams’ Senior Day doubleheader is Saturday against Reinhardt.

