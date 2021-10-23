Raleigh Playhouse hosts fundraiser bringing one thousand meals to those in need this Thanksgiving

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Antonio Avenue Community Project Inc. is paying tribute to a long-time community service project and all of the people involved that help make it happen through the Bring Back the Music Series Thanksgiving Day Gospel Fundraiser at the Raleigh Playhouse and Theater in downtown Beckley.

“Feed My Sheep” is an 18-year-old project put on by a local Beckley church, God’s House of Miracles, delivering food to shut-ins, seniors, the homeless, and those in the community needing hot meals this Thanksgiving. And through this musical event at the playhouse featuring the Mount Zion Baptist Church choir, those a part of the project feel good about the success it sees and the joy that it brings.

“We are just going to honor a lot of people here in Beckley so we can bring back the community, bring back the body of Christ, and bring back the music,” says host Joe Jenkins.

“And then, me, I’m going to bring the laughter, some excitement,” adds Tionta Witherspoon a.k.a Mz. Vegas.

“We have always, as a people, as a group, and as a church body, we have always sang our way through trouble and troubling times,” says Barbara Charles, with Antonio Avenue Project.

The God’s House of Miracles will provide Thanksgiving meals on Wednesday, November 13 and Mount Zion Baptist Church will provide meals on Saturday, November, 20.

Due to Covid-19, these dinners will be drive-thru only. For more information on these meals or how you can volunteer to help out, you can call (304)362-1913.

