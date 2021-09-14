Raleigh General Hospital implements no-visitor policy

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases and the increased rate of transmission in Raleigh County, Raleigh General Hospital will be enforcing a no-visitor/limited visitor policy effective immediately for all inpatient units and outpatient areas.
Some exceptions apply for the no-visitor policy, including:
• Pediatric patients will be allowed one parent or guardian only.
• Obstetric patients will be allowed to have one support person
with them for their entire hospital visit.
• End-of-life care limited exceptions will be made for end-of-life and medical necessity as determined by the care team.
Raleigh General Hospital continues to take necessary precautions to keep patients and staff safe by isolating COVID-19 patients, enforcing a universal masking policy, screening everyone who enters their facilities, implementing the most effective cleaning and disinfecting protocols and enhancing safety with new personal protective equipment protocols.
