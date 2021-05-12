Raleigh General Hospital holds reception for “National Nurses Week”

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Raleigh General Hospital recognizes its nurses on “National Nurses Week.”

The hospital cafeteria hosted a reception to honor the nurses and their dedication to patients and the community. One nurse in particular was given a special shoutout on her final day at Raleigh General Hospital.

“[It’s] very bittersweet. I actually planned it,” said Retiring Chief Nursing Officer Debbie Vaughn. “What better way to go out than celebrate Nurses Day with my nurses? I teased them this morning. We all wore white and I said, ‘I started my career in white, I’m ending my career in white.'”

Vaughn is finishing up a 40-year career in nursing, the last three with Raleigh General.

