Raleigh General Hospital, Beckley ARH teaming up for emergency blood drive

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Two Raleigh County hospitals are teaming up to fight a critical blood shortage.

Raleigh General Hospital and Beckley ARH are sponsoring an urgent emergency blood drive in partnership with the American Red Cross. Both hospitals are desperate for donors as the amount of available blood continues to dwindle.

“With the volume up, the usage up and folks probably not out giving as much, we’re finding that we’re in a critical shortage for blood,” said Beckley ARH Interim Community CEO Jill Berry Bowen.

“Doing so many different surgeries and having so many cases coming in from outside facilities,” added Raleigh General Hospital CEO Simon Ratliff. “If you don’t have enough blood on hand, you may not be able to provide that care that’s needed.”

The drive is Friday, December 3rd, from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. at the former FYE location inside Crossroads Mall.

Related