Raleigh County students set to return to blended learning December 7th

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The Raleigh County School Board approved to bring students back to blended learning.

Raleigh County Schools along with the other schools in the state are in remote learning this week per the Governor’s request. Given the current state of Raleigh County’s COVID situation the board approved to bring students back to their blended school model on December 7th through the end of the first semester.

“We’ve been looking at the data with the health department and examining the infection rate and surges going the state along with how it’s impacted our schools,” said Superintendent David Price. “Based on that information and the information presented tonight to the board, the board determined to return and stay blended from December 7th through the remainder of the first semester.”

The second semester begins on January 25th 2021.