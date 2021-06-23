Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority receives $1,000 donation towards “Hightower’s Project”

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority receives a donation towards its “Hightower’s Project.”

The Raleigh County Commission granted the authority $1,000 to continue growing vegetables for those in need throughout Raleigh County. The vegetables are grown in two high tunnels and the outdoor garden at the Solid Waste Authority.

“We’re trying to identify needy people that needs the vegetables,” said Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority Executive Director James Allen. “Such as veterans, such as the elderly, such as some of the school children. We’re going to be harvesting the vegetables, donating them back to very good causes. So we can give back to the people that have given to us.”

Allen expects the vegetables from “Hightower’s Project” to be ready for delivery by the end of the summer.

