BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)- Raleigh County Sheriff’s office had a busy Tuesday as they held a promotion ceremony for multiple officers.

Sheriff Canaday promoted R.L. Talley Jr. To lieutenant and W.B. Ramey, to sergeant.

Canaday also promoted R.D. McDaniel, J.T. Howard, and J.M. Hensley to corporals.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s department said that they are proud of these officers!

