Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office swears in two new deputies

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – One local law enforcement agency adds two new members to its ranks.

Nathaniel Traybor and Brandon Toler were sworn in as Raleigh County Sheriff’s Deputies on Tuesday. Traybor has spent his whole life in Raleigh County, while Toler was born in the area.

“Now I get to kind of expand on the community a little bit, instead of being so confined in one area,” Toler said. “It was a good place to be, gave me a good stepping stone. I’m excited.”

Both are excited to be serving the community in their new roles.

“Everything new that I’m going to experience,” Traybor said. “Getting to be out with the community and just help as much as I can. I want to try to make a difference.”

Toler and Traybor began their duties as Sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday.

