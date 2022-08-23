Raleigh County Sheriff’s office seeks community’s assistance finding missing woman

Beaver, WV (WOAY) – The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in searching for a missing woman, according to the Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page. Witnesses report last seeing Michelle Elizabeth Kelly around Airport Road in Beaver. Kelly is approximately 5’7, 141 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. Anyone with relevant information about her whereabouts, please call the Raleigh County Sherriff at 304-255-9300.

Update: Authorities have found Michelle Kelly safe. Raleigh County Sheriffs thank the public for their assistance.

