RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating a missing person.

Angel Keaton was reported missing on June 20 from the Mill Creek Rd. area.

If you have any information, call the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office at 304-255-9300 or CrimeStoppers at 304-255-STOP.

