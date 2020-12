RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for 14-year-old runaway juvenile, Hallie Nichole Hamilton.

Hamilton was last seen at her residence the night of Monday, Dec. 28. She may be in the company of another juvenile male.

The two may be in a silver Hyundai Elantra bearing West Virginia license plate 1RX-427.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office at (304)-255-9300.