Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department awarded DUI grant

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department was given approval from the county commission for a DUI grant agreement.

The grant will go towards paying deputies overtime when they are out on DUI patrol or checkpoints. The Sheriff’s Department will continue with its efforts in keeping impaired drivers off of the road.

“A lot of accidents and things now are a combination of alcohol and prescription drugs,” said Raleigh County Sheriff Scott Van Meter. “That’s the big problem now, a lot of our major accidents are like that. It gives our guys a chance to go out there, patrol the highways, keep people safe, those drivers off the road, road checks and DUI patrols.”

Van Meter emphasized that through this grant, his deputies will be more able to keep people safe on the roads.