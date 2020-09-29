Raleigh County Schools staying in blended learning until November

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Raleigh County announced this week that it will continue blended learning in schools through the first week of November.

The blended learning is Phase 2 of Raleigh’s back to school plan, where students who have opted for in-person learning attend school two days each week. The original hope was to increase the amount of in-person days each week in early October.

“This week was the week that we had said to make any type of announcement as we’d been monitoring,” said Raleigh County Schools Superintendent David Price. “We determined based on the current circumstances related to the pandemic that it was in the best interest of our schools and community that we continue into the blended model.”

The blended model will be re-evaluated in the first week of November.