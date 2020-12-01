Raleigh County Schools allowing parents to opt out of virtual school option

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Raleigh County Schools is allowing parents to opt out of the virtual school option.

Parents have until December 18th to opt out of virtual school and have their students back to the blended face to face instruction. To opt out parents need to file out the form and submit the form on the Raleigh County Schools website.

“For opting out of virtual school for second semester the deadline is December the 18th,” said Superintendent David Price. “Parents can get online at the Raleigh County Schools website, click on our virtual school option and fill out the forms their and submit those.”

The deadline to opt into virtual school was before thanksgiving break.