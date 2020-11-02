BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Starting today, Raleigh County Public Library launches a new Facebook book club for adult readers.

Each month, members of the club are encouraged to share and read a variety of different types of books based on a theme. The club is free to join, Library Director Amy Stover says all you need to have is a Facebook account.

“We are just getting going and we encourage them to pick their favorite holiday read. But as the months goes on each month would have a different theme,” Stover said.

For more information, you can call the Raleigh County Public Library.