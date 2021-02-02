Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office swears in two new assistants

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Two new Assistant Prosecuting Attorneys were sworn in at the Raleigh County Circuit Court on Tuesday.

Tom Truman has over 28 years of experience in a prosecutor’s office. After a four-year hiatus, Truman is looking forward to jumping back in and serving Raleigh County.

“There’s been some changes in the last four years and I’ll have to get reeducated to that extent,” Truman said. “It’s not like starting at zero.”

Leigh Lefler will have a special niche in her role as an Assistant Prosecuting Attorney. Lefler’s experience includes practicing family court and child abuse and neglect cases. That experience will help shape her work in the Prosecutor’s Office.

“I get to be on the other side of protecting the children and seeking to find ideas for how to fix families,” Lefler said. “Just the experience of having represented the children. Understanding how it can be complex in homes and the need to find solutions for them to get children back into their home is very important.”

Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney Benjamin Hatfield is closing in on one month in office. One of his main priorities has been filling out and specializing his staff. With the official appointments of Truman and Lefler, that staff is full, which should have a positive trickle-down effect on the entire office.

“I’m gonna need a tremendous staff,” Hatfield said. “The very first thing that I think my ability as a leader would be reflected in is the ability to acquire talent. To acquire individuals that are going to help me put forth my mission and my vision in terms of what we can do for the county.”

Hatfield’s office being fully staffed and specialized brings it one step closer to providing justice for the entirety of the county.