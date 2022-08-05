Raleigh County Prevention Coalition to host Another Chance Art Market fundraising event on August 6

Beckley, WV (WOAY) -The Raleigh County Prevention Coalition (RCPC) will host the Another Chance Art Market fundraising event at the Beckley Intermodal Gateway on Saturday, August 6, from 1-6 pm. The fundraiser aims to raise awareness about substance abuse prevention and recovery. The event is free to the public and open to all ages.

All funds from the Art Market will be used for future initiatives to fight substance abuse stigma and increase local programming.

The Another Chance Art Market will exhibit pieces from local artists, focusing on those specializing in upcycling or art made from recycled materials. Additionally, the event will include local food vendors, live music, a runway show, and onsite pet adoptions courtesy of the Raleigh County Humane Society.

