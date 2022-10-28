Raleigh County Prevention Coalition to host a Drug Take-Back Day event

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Fall Drug Take Back Day is coming up.

This Saturday, October 29, the Raleigh County Prevention Coalition will host another drug take-back event. It will be held in the lobby of the Beckley City Police Department from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

It’s a chance for people to get rid of their old and unused prescription medication. By doing so, it makes the community a safer place to live, and it keeps those drugs from getting into the wrong hands.

“Prescription drugs can hold hazards in the home, especially if they’re old you don’t want to take them after they’ve expired,” says the volunteer director for the event, Stephanie French. “They’re a hazard for young children, you don’t want them to get them. It also makes the elderly a target for break-ins because they know that they have prescription drugs.”

Syringes or liquids will not be accepted as they don’t have the means to properly dispose of them yet.

