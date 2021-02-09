Raleigh County Parks and Recreation is now accepting applications for the 2021 Summer Season

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- Raleigh County Parks and Recreation Authority is now accepting applications for the 2021 summer season.

Several positions are available at Lake Stephens and Fitzpatrick Park. Seasonal,

part time, daytime, evening, nights, and weekends options available. Starting rate is $8.75 and up depending on position, experience, and certifications required.

Interested individuals and returning employees should submit an application. Applications are available to download on our website, raleighcountyparks.org/jobs. Paper applications are available by request through our office at 304-934-5323. Send your completed application to parksandrec@raleighcounty.com or PO Box 5496 Beckley, WV 25801.

Jobs available:

Lake Stephens

Beach Attendant

Beach/Lifeguard Supervisor

Fee Collector

Marina Staff

Marina Supervisor

Marina Runner

Camp Store Staff

Event Coordinator

Event Staff

Lifeguards

Splash Pad Attendant

Ticket Booth Staff

Maintenance

Grounds Crew

Housekeeper

Janitor

Fitzpatrick Park

Maintenance/Grounds Keeper

Onsite Maintenance/Grounds Keeper

Field Groomer/Maintenance

Concessions Manager

Concessions Worker

Umpire

For more information, please, visit our website https://raleighcountyparks.org/, call 304-934-5323, or email parksandrec@raleighcounty.com.