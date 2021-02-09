Raleigh County Parks and Recreation is now accepting applications for the 2021 Summer Season

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- Raleigh County Parks and Recreation Authority is now accepting applications for the 2021 summer season.
Several positions are available at Lake Stephens and Fitzpatrick Park. Seasonal,
part time, daytime, evening, nights, and weekends options available. Starting rate is $8.75 and up depending on position, experience, and certifications required.
Interested individuals and returning employees should submit an application. Applications are available to download on our website, raleighcountyparks.org/jobs. Paper applications are available by request through our office at 304-934-5323. Send your completed application to parksandrec@raleighcounty.com or PO Box 5496 Beckley, WV 25801.
Jobs available:
Lake Stephens
Beach Attendant
Beach/Lifeguard Supervisor
Fee Collector
Marina Staff
Marina Supervisor
Marina Runner
Camp Store Staff
Event Coordinator
Event Staff
Lifeguards
Splash Pad Attendant
Ticket Booth Staff
Maintenance
Grounds Crew
Housekeeper
Janitor
Fitzpatrick Park
Maintenance/Grounds Keeper
Onsite Maintenance/Grounds Keeper
Field Groomer/Maintenance
Concessions Manager
Concessions Worker
Umpire
For more information, please, visit our website https://raleighcountyparks.org/, call 304-934-5323, or email parksandrec@raleighcounty.com.