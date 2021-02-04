Raleigh County Memorial Airport receives final grant for $8.3 million site development project

BEAVER, WV (WOAY) – “Everything that is coming to light now is a lifetime thought and vision of where we need to be and where we’re going.”

It’s a vision that has been years in the making. The Raleigh County Memorial Airport received the final grant for a project that will eventually give it over 100 acres of site-ready property for industrial development. The airport has been working for years to prepare for such an opportunity.

“With the future of being able to extend the runway, expand upon the available land on the west side, which this project is earmarked right now,” said Raleigh County Memorial Airport Manager Tom Cochran. “With this development and what is left on the eastside, there’s years of future here to come, at this time.”

The total value of this site-development project is $8.3 million. A substantial benefit for Raleigh County will be the ability to recruit a wider variety of companies to expand in the region, with the airport being a notable site for development.

JINA BELCHER

NRGRDA DEPUTY DIRECTOR

“We recognize that this airport can serve a variety of needs in terms of cargo, as well as distribution facilities,” said New River Gorge Regional Development Authority Deputy Director Jina Belcher. “We felt like proactively developing this property would allow us to recruit aerospace companies to locate in the region.”

The impact of bringing outside companies to this industrial site will be felt within Raleigh County. Economically boosting the county and surroundings areas remains a primary goal for those finalizing this major project.

“We recognize that this property will recruit at least 13 new companies and create over 600 new jobs,” Belcher said. “Specifically in the aerospace industry.”