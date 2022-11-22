Raleigh County man sentenced for witness retaliation

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – A federal court has sentenced a Raleigh County man to more than three years in federal prison for retaliating against a government witness in a criminal case involving the defendant’s brother.

David Stanley of Bolt admitted to sending various intimidating and threatening messages via social media to a witness in a case against his brother, Charles Stanley.

Charles Stanley received a two-year sentence on theft charges after stealing mining equipment from an energy facility.

Related