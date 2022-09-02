Raleigh County man pleads guilty to child pornography crime

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – Austin Michael Light, 21, of Beaver, pleaded guilty yesterday to possession of prepubescent child pornography. According to court documents and statements, law enforcement officers received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCEMC) regarding possible child pornography uploaded to a Google Mail account resulting in an investigation that led authorities to Light. In August 2021, investigators executed a search warrant at Light’s residence seizing several electronic devices.

A forensic analysis of Light’s cell phone discovered nine images and 49 videos of minors and prepubescent minors, including infants engaged in sexually explicit conduct. Additionally, several videos were of adults sexually assaulting minors engaged in sadistic and masochistic conduct. Light admitted to attempting to upload a video depicting child pornography on January 2021.

Court officials scheduled Light’s sentencing hearing for December 22, and he faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, five years to a lifetime of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine. Additionally, Light must register as a sex offender.

Related