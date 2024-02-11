Raleigh County Magistrate candidate receives two endorsements

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- Raleigh County Magistrate candidate Tim Deems announces he has received two endorsements for his campaign.

As a former police chief in the Beckley Police Department, the West Virginia Deputy’s Association board unanimously voted to endorse him. He also received an endorsement from the Fraternal Order of Police – Black Diamond Lodge. Deems says he is honored to receive these endorsements and the support from his community.

