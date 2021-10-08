Raleigh County Library to hold fine free week and book sale

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Raleigh County Library is letting residents return overdue books without any fees next week.

The library does this a few times a year during their book sales. During the sale which lasts all throughout next week, anyone can return overdue books free of charge.

According to the library’s director Amy Stover, they never make it their top priority to get money out of people, they want to see their books returned so others may rent them. The fine free week gives renters a chance to return items without worry.

“Fine free is a chance for people who maybe found something under a seat or hidden under a kid’s bed,” Stover said. “And they’d rather not take it back because they don’t have the money or they’d be embarrassed. We just want to say bring it in, it’s fine.”

The sale begins Monday at noon and lasts through Saturday. They’ll have all kinds of books, such as fiction, history, movies, audiobooks and much more.

