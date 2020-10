RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- Due to a confirmed case of COVID-19, the Raleigh County Family Court Office will be closed.

This closure will start Monday, October 26, 2020 until Monday, November 2, 2020. This closure ONLY applies to the Raleigh County Family Court Office, all of the other offices will be open.

If you have questions regarding this closure, please contact Dave Tolliver, President Raleigh County Commission at 304-573-8340.