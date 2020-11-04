Raleigh County Election Results

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Final results are in for Raleigh County.

Incumbent Linda Sumner for Assessor ran unopposed, winning with 27,656 votes.

For Raleigh County Commissioner, Greg Duckworth, a Republican who ran unopposed, won with 27,231 votes.

In the Magistrate Division 2 race, Paul Blume won with a total of 11,085 votes. Stephanie French came in second place with 7,461 votes, Brian Moore came in third with 6,178 votes, and John Mays came in last, with a total of 4,080 votes.

For Prosecuting Attorney, Republican Benjamin Hatfield defeats Incumbent Kristen Keller. Hatfield had a total vote of 17,456 versus Keller with 13,097.

For the Sheriff’s Race, Incumbent Scott Van Meter wins his race with 26,259 votes. He was running unopposed.

For Surveyor, Timothy Kosut wins with 23,930 votes. He was also running unopposed.