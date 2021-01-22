Raleigh County Commissioner appointed to New River Gorge Regional Development Authority Board

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The newest Raleigh County Commissioner has been appointed to another local position.

Greg Duckworth began his term as county commissioner this month and will now also be working with the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority. The NRGRDA board changes every election cycle and Duckworth was appointed by the county commission to join the board.

“The economic development in our county and the whole of Southern West Virginia is represented by this board,” Duckworth said. “For me to able to get a front row seat to what could be new and projects that they’re already working on that I’ll get to be apart of. Tourism is a big deal to Southern West Virginia. That’s a no-brainer for our surrounding counties and Raleigh County.”

Duckworth’s first official board meeting in his new role will be in February.