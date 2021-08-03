Raleigh County Commission on Aging receives funding for meals in Glen Daniel, Coal City

GLEN DANIEL, WV (WOAY) – A Raleigh County organization receives funding to feed senior citizens throughout the county.

The Raleigh County Commission on Aging was granted $7500 to fund meals and other services for seniors in the Coal City and Glen Daniels areas. The funding was approved by the Raleigh County Commission, which awards a sum of money every year based on the number of senior citizens that the Commission on Aging is assisting.

“We typically serve anywhere from 30 to 50 people at each of those centers,” said Raleigh County Commission on Aging Executive Director Jack Tanner. “A few less at Coal City, perhaps. But, they’re very active centers.”

The funding will be spread over six months, instead of a year, as food distribution in Glen Daniel and Coal City has only recently resumed due to the pandemic.

