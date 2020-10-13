Raleigh County Commission finalizes donation to Dream Center in special session

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Raleigh County Commission approved a donation to the Beckley Dream Center at a special special session this morning.

The dream center is a non-profit organization that is currently supplying food boxes and baby supplies during COVID-19. The donation is for an amount of $12,000.

“They haven’t been able to raise the funds and things to help the community with the food drives and things that they provide to local communities and seniors,” said Raleigh County Commissioner Ron Hedrick. “One of them was the Dream Center, here in the area, that provides food boxes to citizens of the county.”

The Beckley Dream Center is currently open 21 hours each week, and an additional three hours on the third Saturday of each month.