Raleigh County Commission donates to local substance abuse facility

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The Raleigh County Commission presented the last of the cares fund money to Brian’s Safehouse and Sparrows Nest.

Brian’s Safehouse and Sparrows Nest are organizations that help men and women to overcome substance abuse. The facility provides housing and classes for the people of Raleigh to help them live better lives. The facility said they are honored to be given the donation.

“We feel so honored and we are quite amazed that the local community was able to turn the money towards those who are in Raleigh County and are struggling this year more than ever because of the COVID pandemic,” said Co-Founder of Brian’s Safehouse and Sparrows Nest Leon Brush.

Brush also encourages anyone who needs help to call Brian’s Safehouse at 304-763-7655.