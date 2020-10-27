Raleigh County Commission donates $12,000 to Carpenter’s Corner

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Raleigh County Commission has approved a donation to the Carpenter’s Corner in Beckley.

The commission is financing this donation through the Care’s Act. The donation is for a $12,000 amount to help provide food distribution to local residents.

“We’re helping them out out out of the money we get from the Care’s Act,” said Raleigh County Commission President Dave Tolliver. “According to the guidelines that they sent in, that’s why we have Commission on Aging. That’s why we gave Dream Center and now that’s the reason we gave Carpenter’s.”

The Care’s Act allows the Raleigh County Commission to support nonprofit organizations such as Carpenter’s Corner.