Raleigh County Commission denies request for public hearing on Brier Patch Golf Course tax increment financing

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Raleigh County Commission denies a request for a public hearing on an application for $19.5 million.

The money was to be borrowed in tax increment financing for 30 years on two pieces of land — the Brier Patch Golf Course and a property on Harper Road. Both pieces of land are near Tamarack. Tax increment financing allows developers to forego taxes in order to develop property that could enhance the local economy.

“We just didn’t think it was the best interest for the citizens of Raleigh County to obligate them for 13 years, for $19 million, to give them a TIF,” said Raleigh County Commission President Dave Tolliver. “So, we refused it.”

The County Commission will take up the shelter funding at it’s meeting on May 7.

Related