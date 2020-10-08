Raleigh County Commission approves new voting precinct in Rhodell

RHODELL, WV (WOAY) – The Raleigh County Commission announced this week that is has approved the change of polling places for Precinct 25 in Rhodell. Voters have previously submitted ballots at the Rhodell Volunteer Fire Department. The precinct will now be at Gospel Tabernacle across the street from the fire department.

“We have to release all polling places,” said Raleigh County Commission President Dave Tolliver. “Put it in the paper so everyone can look and make a news release of where everyone will vote. There won’t be any problems with where to vote.”

The location of Raleigh County polling places will be released in local newspapers.