Raleigh County Coalition completes the first in a series of murals near downtown Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Beckley Events has been working on a series of murals near the downtown area over the past couple of years.

The Raleigh County Prevention Coalition has recently completed a “Be Kind” mural near the McManus Trail Art Park. Beckley Events is very pleased with the progress on the murals.

“A couple of artists from Faith Community Church, Sarah Sweatte and Kenny Isom, did two angel wings,” said Director of Beckley Events Jill Moorefield. “They’re on the McManus Trail a little bit closer to the tunnel there at the art park. People can go in front of them and take pictures. We’re really excited about that.”

Several other pieces, including a night scene with a full moon, should be finished soon.