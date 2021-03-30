Rainelle Medical Center one of 28 medical centers to receive funding from American Rescue Plan

RAINELLE, WV (WOAY) – Rainelle Medical Center was one of many local health centers to receive funding from the American Rescue Plan.

The federal funding bill provides more than $80,000,000 to 28 different West Virginia health centers. The funding is going directly to the medical centers.

Christopher Clay, the Chief Financial Officer at Rainelle Medical says the funding will be a huge help to the region.

“Particularly in West Virginia, community health centers are a big part of the health industry infrastructure,” Clay said. “And the past year has been pretty challenging on the healthcare industry in general.”

Rainelle Medical Center is receiving more than $2.5 million from the plan.