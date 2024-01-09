Rain, Wind Trigger Flooding, Power Outages; Snow Blast Ahead

WOAY-TV (Oak Hill, WV): Additional showers, falling temperatures and colder air will sweep across the region overnight.

SNOW: 1″ of snow is expected overnight into midday Wednesday. Snow rates will overcome melting on secondary roads, so icy patches are expected for the AM commute. More snow is expected this weekend behind Friday’s system with another 1 inch accumulation on Saturday. A third system will bring widespread light accumulation for all nine counties late Monday into early Tuesday.

FLOODING: 0.50-0.75″ of rain on Friday will trigger fresh flooding in poor drainage spots such as down the hill from St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church on Oyler Avenue in Oak Hill, 4-H Lake Road in Raleigh County, Sandbranch Road in Fayette County and a few spots in Montgomery.

COLD: Wind chills will likely drop below 20 degrees this weekend during the overnights with a fresh batch of Arctic air poised to move across the region.

Chief Meteorologist Chad Merrill’s latest forecast:

