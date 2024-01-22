Rain Will Instigate Flood Risk Later This Week

WOAY-TV (Oak Hill, WV): Tonight will bring a big range in temperatures between the colder Greenbrier Valley and slightly “milder” Route 19 corridor.

TEMPERATURES: Overnight lows will range from the single digits in Lewisburg, Union and White Sulphur Springs to the lower 20s along Route 19 and 460.

A weather station in the Canaan Valley dropped to 19 degrees below zero Fahrenheit this morning to mark the coldest spot in the U.S.! A repeat performance is likely tonight as the Arctic high remains lodged over the central Appalachians.

ICE: During the midday to early afternoon on Tuesday, the Greenbrier Valley will see patchy freezing drizzle that will make alleys, driveways and railings icy.

RAIN: A combination of snowmelt and 1.0-1.25″ of rain will bring a flood risk to the western Greenbrier Valley and Route 19 and northern Route 219 corridor Thursday. There is another flood risk early this weekend.

